Thomas C. McGlinchey
Mount Ephraim - Formerly of Gloucester City. On July 19, 2020. Age 67. In the loving and devoted care of his wife of 30 years, Elisa Anne McGlinchey (nee Thomas). Cherished father of Danielle McGlinchey, Stacy McGlinchey, Thomas C. McGlinchey, Jr. and Kathryn (Adam Smith) McGlinchey. Beloved brother of Michael (Elaine) McGlinchey, James (Joyce) McGlinchey, Katherine Lombardo, Margie (Paul) Fowler, Joanne (Don) Rodgers. Predeceased by his siblings: Francis (surviving Linda) and Marianne Davila. Devoted grandfather of Nicholas and Connor. Survived by many nieces and nephews.
Thomas was born in Darby, PA and was raised in Gloucester City. He was a graduate of Gloucester City High School in 1973. Tom was a landscaper who always kept busy working and providing for his family. He was a resident of Mount Ephraim for over 40 years and a parishioner of Saint Rose of Lima R.C. Church in Haddon Heights.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Tom's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am in St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church: 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. There will be No Visitation prior to Mass. Inurnment private New Saint Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Face Masks are required in Church and at the Cemetery.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tom's name to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
: P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014. Please write in memo: Thomas C. McGlinchey. Donations are tax-deductible for Parkinson's Research.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Thomas C. McGlinchey. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCann-Healey Funeral Home:
Gloucester City Ph: 856-456-1142