Thomas D. McClellan Sr.
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas D. McClellan, Sr.

Glendora - Thomas D. McClellan, Sr., on June 26, 2020, of Glendora. Age 92. Longtime companion of Dolores Swanson. Father of Sharon Brennan, Thomas McClellan Jr. (Peggy), Daniel McClellan (Nancy), Gerald McClellan, Debbie Norman, and the late Patrick McClellan. Grandfather of Lauren, Katie, Brian, Michael, Madison, and Melanie. Tom was a member of the American Legion in Magnolia. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and a Bud. Services and interment are private at the request of the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved