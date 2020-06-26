Thomas D. McClellan, Sr.
Glendora - Thomas D. McClellan, Sr., on June 26, 2020, of Glendora. Age 92. Longtime companion of Dolores Swanson. Father of Sharon Brennan, Thomas McClellan Jr. (Peggy), Daniel McClellan (Nancy), Gerald McClellan, Debbie Norman, and the late Patrick McClellan. Grandfather of Lauren, Katie, Brian, Michael, Madison, and Melanie. Tom was a member of the American Legion in Magnolia. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and a Bud. Services and interment are private at the request of the family.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.