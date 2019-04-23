Services
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
550 Delsea Dr
Sewell, NJ
Thomas David Russell

Thomas David Russell Obituary
Thomas David Russell

- - Thomas David Russell, age 56, died on April 21, 2019. He was a graduate of Clearview Highschool in 1980 and went on to become a truck driver for Boise in Delanco.

Survived by his sisters Donna (Michael) Wahl and Melissa (Garwood) Reynolds, many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents David and Carolyn Russell, and his sisters Susan Russell and Eileen Sikorski.

Services will be held on Thursday at 2 PM in Hillcrest Memorial Park 550 Delsea Dr., Sewell, NJ 08080. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Alcoholics Anonymous - General Service Office, Box 459 Grand Central Station, New York, NY 10163. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
