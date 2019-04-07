|
|
Thomas De Lucia
Voorhees - Thomas De Lucia (Tommy), age 104, of Voorhees passed away Tuesday, April 2 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. Born in Philadelphia, he was a resident of Fairview before moving to Voorhees in 2004.
Tommy was an Army Veteran of World War II. Before his retirement, he worked as a foreman for a box manufacturer in Philadelphia and was a member of the American Legion.
Tommy was predeceased by his wife Esther De Lucia. He is survived by several generations of loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Tommy will be held on Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 AM at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533 (www.TilghmanFH.com), with burial to follow in the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the funeral home.
Due to cemetery restrictions flowers are disallowed. Memorial contributions in Thomas De Lucia's memory can be made to the , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 ().
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019