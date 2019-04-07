Services
Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
52 Main Street
New Egypt, NJ 08533
(609) 758-8500
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
52 Main Street
New Egypt, NJ 08533
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
52 Main Street
New Egypt, NJ 08533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lucia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas De Lucia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas De Lucia Obituary
Thomas De Lucia

Voorhees - Thomas De Lucia (Tommy), age 104, of Voorhees passed away Tuesday, April 2 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. Born in Philadelphia, he was a resident of Fairview before moving to Voorhees in 2004.

Tommy was an Army Veteran of World War II. Before his retirement, he worked as a foreman for a box manufacturer in Philadelphia and was a member of the American Legion.

Tommy was predeceased by his wife Esther De Lucia. He is survived by several generations of loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Tommy will be held on Thursday, April 11 at 10:00 AM at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main Street, New Egypt, NJ 08533 (www.TilghmanFH.com), with burial to follow in the BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

Due to cemetery restrictions flowers are disallowed. Memorial contributions in Thomas De Lucia's memory can be made to the , P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 ().
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tilghman Funeral Home - New Egypt
Download Now