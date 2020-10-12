Thomas E. Frank, Sr.
National Park - Thomas E Frank -of National Park NJ-Born 3/14/54...left this world on 10/10/20, surrounded by his loving family-- Loving husband of 35 years to Clare C Frank (Livingston); loving father to Samuel Frank, Tanya Williamson, Thomas Frank Jr., Tracy (Brian Judge) , Crystal (Dennis), Richard Alvarado, Clare (Charles Hendricks) Sister Kathy Hack, predeceased by his parents Hazel and Bernie as well as his sister Sandy and brother Bernard. Godfather to Raymond Kube. Tom was a proud Pop Pop to 11 grandchildren and was one of the favorite uncles to his many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his many sisters and brother in laws. Tom served proudly in the US Navy as well as serving as a Sheriff's Officer in the K-9 Unit with the Camden County Sheriff's Department for over 20 years. Tom walked with the swagger of a young man..he enjoyed his golf outings with his family and friends and was a collector of art (not necessarily fine art) and also enjoyed his white Corvette....he loved his K-9's and family dogs. Tom knew how to make light out of bad situations... he loved life and family fiercely.....we miss him already..... Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday from 3PM to 5PM at the POPIOLEK FUNERAL HOME, 400 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington, NJ where a Memorial Service will follow at 5PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Holy Angels Parish, 81 Cooper Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096. To express condolences, please visit www.njfuneralhome.net