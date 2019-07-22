|
Thomas E. Grykin
Philadelphia - On July 19, 2019, Thomas, age 68. Survived by his children Jessica Mulholland of Pine Hill, Constance Hackett of Swedesboro, and Kristen Buckley of Salem; 10 grandchildren Jazzmine, Joelene, Jesse Jr., Jocelynn, Thomas, Harry Jr., Obadiah, Elijah, Christian and Lily Ahna; and brother Edward Grykin of Lawnside. Thomas served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, where he obtained the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. He worked for Quality Carriers in Bridgeport, NJ. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday afternoon 3-4 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 22, 2019