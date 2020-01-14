|
|
Thomas E. Hartzell
Burlington - Thomas E. Hartzell of Burlington, passed away at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland at the age of 88. Tom served his country honorably in the US Army and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He served as a Past President of the Industrial Management Group. He worked for and retired from Alloy Fabrication in 1996. He has a love for antique cars and car shows. Tom was the proud owner of a 1965 Chrysler 300 that he took to car shows. His car, with his care, was the recipient of many award trophies over the years, including some 1st Prize awards. He was never without his camera and enjoyed taking pictures, having them developed and then sending them out to his friends as a nice surprise. Tom was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion while a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Maple Shade and was a Lector while a member of St. Paul's in Burlington. He is survived by his beloved wife Rose (Nee: Smarra) DiSalvatore Hartzell, seven children: Michelle Hartzell, Dawn Lawler (Michael), Thomas Hartzell (Elinda), Robert Hartzell, Phyllis Hartzell, David Hartzell, Steven Hartzell (Lori) and one step-son Fr. Remo DiSalvatore, OFM Cap.; 8 grandchildren Mellisa, Christine Hartzell, Michael, Danielle Lawler, Christorpher, Samantha, Alexandra Hartzell, Lauren Archundia (Juan); 2 great-grandsons: Giovanni, Lorenzo Archundia; a brother John Hartzell (Barbara) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Viewings and Funeral Mass to be held at Sacred Heart RC Church, 260 High Street, Mt. Holly on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 6-8pm and also Saturday from 9:15-10:15am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:30am with burial to follow in Colestown Cemetery, Kings Highway, Cherry Hill.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from www.pagefuneralhome.com. #lifecelebrationbypage.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020