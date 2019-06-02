|
|
Thomas E. Hollway, III
W. Berlin - On May 31, 2019 at the age of 81, Thomas E. Hollway, III of W. Berlin, went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Beloved husband of over 49 years to Jo Ann (nee Bair) Hollway. Loving father of JoAnn T. "Missy" and the late Thomas E. Hollway IV. Beloved grandfather "Pop" of Emily and Alex. Also survived by his mother-in-law Margaret V. Bair and many nieces and nephews.
Thomas served in the US Army and worked for many years as a baker at Berlin Bakery and McMillan's Bakery, Westmont. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, W. Berlin and the Fraternal Order of Police. He loved working in his Bible and spending time with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren. His life verse was 2 Cor 5:17a "Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature:"
Interment in BG Wm C Doyle Veterans Cemetery will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7:00pm at the Laurel Hill Bible Church, 1260 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon, NJ 08021. Arrangements under the care of the DuBois Funeral Home, Audubon, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, Tom requests donations be made to Ramiah Ministries, Inc., 5 Pine Terrace, W. Berlin, NJ 08091. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019