Thomas E. Holmes
Newfield, formerly of Haddon Twp. - Tom passed away on April 19, 2020, at the age of 60. Loving son of the late John E. & Gloria Holmes. Beloved father of Brandi Simkins-Sommeling (Shannon), Tina Marie Holmes and his step-son Alan Kibler (Gabriela). Proud grandfather of Adrianna and Nicholas. Dear brother Patricia Weaver (Francis), Arlene Cella (Thomas), William Holmes, Kathleen Holmes, the late Marion Holmes and Maureen Burns (Martin). Tom graduated Haddon Township High School Class of 1977. He was a long time employee of Broadway Glass in Pennsauken and A&A Glass in Fairview. Tom loved all Philly sports, horseshoes, darts, wiffleball and Rock & Roll. We will always be grateful to him for taking such good care of Mom Gloria for many years. A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ www.jacksonfh.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020