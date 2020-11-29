1/
Thomas E. Mahler
Thomas E. Mahler

Hammonton - Thomas E. Mahler age 81 of Hammonton, NJ passed away on November 27, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Carol (nee Minford) his son, Douglas Mahler of Blakeslee, PA. and his grandchildren, Adam Mahler and Emily Mahler. Thomas was an accomplished banjo player. He was the music director for the Ferko String Band. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 1:00pm at the Locustwood Memorial Park, Rt. 70, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arrangements under the direction of the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, Atco, NJ. For additional information or to leave a heartfelt condolence, please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Locustwood Memorial Park
