Thomas E. SparacioOf Marlton, NJ - Passed peacefully into eternal life, surrounded by his loving family on November 24, 2020. He was 84 years old. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Sparacio (nee Kucinski) for 63 years. Loving father of Linda M. Beechler (August) and Thomas S. Sparacio (Lisa). Devoted grandfather of Lindsay A. Phillips (Edward), August Joshua Thomas Beechler, Nicholas E. Sparacio and Jessica R. Sparacio. Preceded in death by his dear brothers and sisters Elizabeth Mazzuca, Christopher Sparacio, Salvatore Sparacio, Bess Cascio, Joseph Sparacio, Jennie DeAngelis and Anthony Sparacio. Born and raised in South Camden, Thomas later lived in Cherry Hill and worked as a cement mason. He was a member of Cement Masons Local 592 in Philadelphia for 66 years. He was a parishioner at St. Isaac Jogues Church in Marlton. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing 4-6pm Sunday, November 29, at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South (at Evesham Rd.), Marlton, NJ. Relatives and friends will meet at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 349 Evesboro Medford Rd., Marlton at 11am on Monday, November 30 for his Funeral Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ.