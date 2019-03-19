|
|
Thomas Edward Austin
Stratford - Thomas Edward Austin, Sr., age 54, died on March 17, 2019. Raised in Stratford, Thomas graduated from Sterling High School in 1982. He served in the US Navy from 1983-1984. Thomas was a truck driver for various trucking companies.
Thomas is survived by his mother Mary C. (nee Power), son Thomas E. Jr., siblings Katherine (Kevin), Jim (Vince), Ann (Jerome), Mike (Rose), Tim (Cathleen), and Marie Lamb, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Austin.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday 8:45-10:15am in Mary Mother of Mercy Parish (Our Lady of Lourdes Church), 500 Greentree Rd, Glassboro, NJ 08028. A Celebration of Life Mass will be at 10:30am. Interment private in All Saints Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 19, 2019