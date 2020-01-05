|
|
Thomas Epley
Runnemede - Thomas C. Epley, suddenly on January 3, 2020, of Runnemede. Age 62. Beloved husband to Eleanor (nee Guenette). Devoted father to Lisa Ramtahal (Antonio). Loving grandfather to Hanna, Elisabeth, and Juliet. Cherished son of Margaret (nee Todd) and the late Millard B. Epley Jr. Dear brother to the late Millard B. Epley III "Bud". There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Wednesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hurffville. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Thomas's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church 200 E Clements Bridge Road Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and Friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020