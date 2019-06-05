|
|
Thomas F. Haughey
Atco, NJ - Thomas F. Haughey, age 89, formerly of Atco, NJ passed away on Sunday June 2, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Mary Giordano Haughey. Loving father of Thomas (Paula) of Medford, and Kevin (Patricia) of Williamstown. Proud grandfather of four loving grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his siblings Joseph, Anne, Philip, John, and Charles.
Tom proudly served in the United States Army from 1951-1953. He was stationed in Germany with the 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Division. He went on to work at Owens-Corning Fiberglass in Berlin, NJ for 38 years. Tom was a parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Parish - Assumption Church for over 60 years. He was also a member of the Waterford Twp. American Legion Post 311, and held Commander, Service, and Chaplain positions. Tom loved working with wood and made several beautiful pieces of furniture for his Atco home.
Viewing will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish - Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco. Military honors will follow immediately after the mass. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 5, 2019