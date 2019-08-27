|
|
Thomas F. McCrossan, Jr.
Runnemede - Thomas "Bud" F. McCrossan, Jr., on August 23, 2019, of Runnemede; formerly of Philadelphia. Age 69. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee Imperatore) for 32 years. Devoted father of Nicole Savidge (Greg) and the late Joseph San Giorgio, Jr. Loving grandfather of Madelyn Joelle Savidge. Dear brother of Maryann Rule (Bill) and Patricia Edwards (Joe). Brother-in-law of Joan Damiano (Vincent). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bud was a decorated Army Veteran who proudly served during the Vietnam War. He was the past Vice President of the Southern NJ Chapter 1068 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. Bud was also a member of Oaklyn VFW Post 4463. There will be a viewing Wednesday eve from 7pm to 9pm and Thursday morning from 9:45am to 10:45am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11:30am Thursday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's memory to MRC Sports Unity Program, c/o Marlton Recreation Council, P.O. Box 159, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 27, 2019