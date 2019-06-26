|
|
Thomas G. Patton, Jr.
Longtime Haddonfield Resident - On June 23, 2019, age 88, longtime Haddonfield resident, Beloved husband of Lenore (nee Allen); Loving father of Cheryl Everill (Richard) of Collingswood, Gayle Hobbs (Tim) of Bakersfield, CA, Thomas G., III (Catherine) of Dillsboro, IN & Amy Weckesser (Tommy) of Haddon Twp.; Grandfather of 14; Great Grandfather of 24; Great Great Grandfather of 1 and Dear brother of George Terry Patton of Bethlehem, PA and the late Patricia Watkins (Al).
Tom was a wonderful musician. He had been the Haddonfield Middle School Music teacher for many years. He was a founding member of the Haddonfield Symphony, played, composed & arranged for the SJ Youth Orchestra & Friends as well as founding & being the conductor of the Haddonfield Pick-up Band. Additionally, Tom proudly served in the Korean War and was a longtime member of The American Legion Post # 38. Tom loved corny jokes & music and enjoyed being a lifeguard for many years at Wildwood & later Crystal Lake.
Tom's family will receive friends on Thursday Evening, June 27th, 6-6:45 PM, at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ; where his Celebration of Life will follow at 7 PM. Interment, private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Tom may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (www.SamaritanNJ.org)
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019