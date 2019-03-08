|
Thomas G. Wagner, Jr.
Mt. Ephraim - Thomas G. Wagner, Jr. of Mt. Ephraim, NJ, died March 4, 2019. Age 66. Beloved husband of Dori Murphy of Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Loving father of Adrienne Michelle Wagner and Michael Thomas Wagner (Linda). Devoted grandfather of Logan Wagner. Dear son of Linda Wagner (nee Napoleon) and the late Thomas G. Wagner, Sr. Dear brother of Denise Lena (Jeff). Also survived by 2 nieces. Relatives and friends will gather Tuesday morning 10am to 11:45am in the Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service Tuesday 12 noon. Interment private. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 8, 2019