Thomas Harrison Seaney
The life of a warm, kind man ended January 2, 2020, when Thomas Harrison Seaney of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, passed away at age 94. He was born in Ft. Wayne Indiana, the son of a railroad engineer, and spent summers on the Harrison family farm, fostering his love of railroading and farming. His studies to become a mechanical engineer at Purdue University were interrupted by WW2, and service in the Army Corps of Engineers in Germany. He returned to Purdue to finish his degree, and met his soon-to-be lifelong sweetheart, Martha Robuck, on a blind date. Upon graduation, they married and he began his career with RCA in Camden, New Jersey, where he stayed with successive companies GE and Lockheed Martin, retiring in Moorestown after 50 years of service. He loved his work and the camaraderie of his co-workers. In retirement he enjoyed gardening, model railroading, traveling and his grandchildren. Moving to Moorestown two years ago, he was grateful for the kind support of his neighbors and the staff at Lutheran Crossings. Beloved husband of Martha R. (nee Robuck). Loving father of Thomas S. Seaney (Nancy) of Ithaca, NY; Janet Szabo (Bruce) of Boydton, VA and Patrick R. Seaney (Pati) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandfather of Sarah Fruzetti (Tony), Mark Irwin (Sheli), Tom K. Seaney (Julianna) and Betsy Cantwell (Mitch). Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday for a visitation at 12pm, memorial service at 1pm at Schetter Funeral Home, 304 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ. Private interment to follow at Colestown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sierra Club Foundation, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1250, Oakland, CA. 94612. Please visit schetterfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020