Thomas J. Abate, Sr.
Deptford, formerly of South Camden - On November 14, 2020; age 70 years.
Devoted father of Thomas Abate Jr. (Marci) and Nicole Harkins; Loving grandfather of Tommy, Matthew, Mia, Joseph, Meghan, Caitlin and Gianna; Dear brother of Elaine DePrince, Leonard and the late Vincent and Dominic Abate.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM at the Church of St. Peter, 43 W. Maple Avenue in Merchantville. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr. Due to current Covid restrictions, face masks MUST be worn inside the buildings and we ask that you pay your respects in a timely manner to allow others to enter the building.
Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.