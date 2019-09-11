|
|
Thomas J. Cuneo, Sr.
Haddon Heights - On September 9, 2019, Tom passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born and raised in the Fairview section of Camden, Tom worked for over 40 years with PSE&G retiring as a chief lineman out of the Bellmawr office. After retirement, he helped both of his daughters with their respective careers one with her restaurant A Little Cafe in Voorhees until its closing in 2014 and the other with Pennie's Place Child Care in Audubon where he continued to work until just recently. Tom loved his various animals throughout the years from his dogs, birds and even a pig. Most of all, however he was a devoted father and grandfather until the very end.
Tom was predeceased by his wife, Emily M. "Pennie" Cuneo; his son, Thomas J. Cuneo, Jr. along with his two brothers, Jack and George Cuneo. Mr. Cuneo is lovingly survived by his four daughters Carolyn Ali, Marianne Cuneo Powell, Rosemarie Blanda and Kathleen Cuneo; 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; his son-in-laws, Steve Ali and Ken Powell along with several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where his Funeral Service will take place at 12:00 PM Interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Animal Welfare Association (AWA), 509 Centennial Boulevard, Voorhees, NJ 08043 or at www.awanj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 11, 2019