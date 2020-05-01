Services
Davis and Wagner Funeral & Cremation Services
171 Delaware Street
Woodbury, NJ 08096
856-845-0043
West Deptford - Thomas J. Driscoll, 76, of West Deptford, passed away on April 29, 2020. Tom was born in Philadelphia. He was the owner of Hair Designs in Voorhees for 40 years and then worked at Haircuts 100 for 5 years. Tom served in the US Army. He enjoyed fishing, shopping, gardening & playing cards.

Tom was predeceased by his wife Susan and his brother William. He is survived by 2 sons Scott (Chris) of Mullica Hill & Matthew of West Deptford; daughter Shannon (James) Broglin of West Deptford; sister Linda (Ed) Covell of West Deptford and grandchildren Bryana, Lucas, Jessica & Gracie.

Service private under the direction of DAVIS & WAGNER FUNERAL HOME Woodbury, NJ. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to 's at woundedwarriorproject.org. Memories & condolences shared at daviswagner.com,
Published in Courier-Post from May 1 to May 2, 2020
