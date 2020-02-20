Services
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
SS. Philip & James Church
Rt. 30 & Ship Road
Exton, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
SS. Philip & James Church
Rt. 30 & Ship Road
Exton, PA
Thomas J. Fries, 83 of West Chester, PA passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020 surrounded by family in Paoli, PA.

He was the husband of Marie Fullmer Fries, father of Deborah Krall (Thomas), Patricia Ruggeri (Bruce), Kathleen Bernstein (Marc), and Thomas J. Fries Jr; brother of Donald Fries; grandfather of Amanda Sherman (Mark), Michael Krall (Cory), Daniel Krall, Nicholas Ruggeri (Monica), Marina Bernstein, Rebecca Krall, Eugene Bernstein, Joelle Ruggeri, and Vincent Ruggeri; and great grandfather of five.

Relatives and Friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:30 am - 10:45 am at SS. Philip & James Church, Rt. 30 & Ship Road Exton, PA; followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 am.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the that supports the rights and comfort of children will be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
