Thomas J. Grace, Jr.
Maple Shade - Thomas J. Grace, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. Born in Camden, Tom was 87 years old. He was a resident of Maple Shade since 1957. Loving husband for 62 years to the late Florence J. Grace (nee Jenkins). Dear father to Kathy Cava (Pete), Karen Ferguson (Kyle), Michael J. Grace (Kim), Patti Anne Kotusky (Joe) and Joni Holmes (Pete). Loving Grandfather to Keith, Kelsey (Greg), Kristen, Michael Jr. (Meagan), Peter III, Daniel, Stephen, and Nicholas. Great grandfather of Liam and Delaney May.
Brother of Irene McHugh and the late James P. Grace. Tom was employed as an aircraft electrician for McGuire Air Force Base for over 30 years. Tom also worked for the Voorhees Board of Education for over 17 years. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. One of the many joys of his life was spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main Street and again on Wednesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help of Maple Shade from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 236 East Main Street, Maple Shade, NJ 08052.
To share your fondest memories of Tom, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019