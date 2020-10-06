Thomas J. MacDonald



Atco - Thomas J, MacDonald age 85 of Atco, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Tom is predeceased by his devoted wife Rita and his daughter Rita. He is survived by his Granddaughter, Gianna Messick (Ryan). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing which we be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:30am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. A funeral service will begin at 11:30am. Interment and Military Honors will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store