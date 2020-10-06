1/1
Thomas J. MacDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J. MacDonald

Atco - Thomas J, MacDonald age 85 of Atco, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Tom is predeceased by his devoted wife Rita and his daughter Rita. He is survived by his Granddaughter, Gianna Messick (Ryan). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing which we be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:30am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ 08004. A funeral service will begin at 11:30am. Interment and Military Honors will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 11:30 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
11:30 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved