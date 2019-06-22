Services
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Rd.
Marlton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Thomas J. Murphy, Esq.

Of Marlton, NJ - Passed away on June 19, 2019, at age 83. Beloved husband of 55 years to Anne V. Murphy (nee Verra), devoted father of Thomas J. Murphy, Jr., Esq. (Pam) of Cherry Hill, NJ, Karen Meacci (Richard) of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Edward J. Murphy (Debbie) of Harleysville, PA and loving grandfather of Thomas J. Murphy, III, James Murphy, Eileen Murphy, Luke Meacci, Mia Meacci, Adam Meacci, Katie Murphy Smith (Clay), Mary Murphy, Sara Murphy, and John Murphy.

Mr. Murphy was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School (1954), St. Joseph's University - PA (1958) and Villanova University Law School (1961).

He was a member of the New Jersey and Washington, D.C. bars and practiced law in South Jersey for 55 years, serving as solicitor for various municipalities, school boards and land-use boards.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing 10-10:45am Monday, and to the Funeral Mass 11am Monday, June 24, all at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ 08053. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Berlin, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on June 22, 2019
