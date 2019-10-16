Services
Blake-Doyle Funeral Home
226 West Collings Ave
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-2570
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home
226 W. Collings Ave.
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church
809 Park Avenue
Collingswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. O'Brien Obituary
Thomas J. O'Brien

Collingswood - Thomas J. O'Brien, age 88 of Collingswood passed away peacefully on Saturday October 12, 2019.

Beloved husband of predeceased Margaret O'Brien (nee Skay). Devoted father of Peggy Mitchell, Joann (Ray) Schuman, Karen (Bob) Kling, daughter-in-law Evelyn O'Brien and predeceased by son Tom O'Brien. Loving grandfather of Ray, Lisa, Michael, Lori, Ryan, Erica, Nali and Rani. Dear great grandfather of Hannah, Ashley, Ethan, Allie, Leo and Owen.

Thomas was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He moved to Pennsauken in 1972 and settled in Collingwood in 1973. He was a proud Navy Veteran. He was very creative. Tom was a Machinist and inventor at the University of Penn. Tom enjoyed attending the Senior Lunch Programs and catching a game of Bingo. He was always willing to go shopping if you needed something. He was a jokester and loved spending time in Wildwood with his loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood NJ 08108. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday October 21, 2019 at 10:30 am St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church 809 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Interment to follow in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Thomas on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.

The family suggests donations may be made in Thomas's name to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 Attn: Development Office or www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now