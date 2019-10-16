|
|
Thomas J. O'Brien
Collingswood - Thomas J. O'Brien, age 88 of Collingswood passed away peacefully on Saturday October 12, 2019.
Beloved husband of predeceased Margaret O'Brien (nee Skay). Devoted father of Peggy Mitchell, Joann (Ray) Schuman, Karen (Bob) Kling, daughter-in-law Evelyn O'Brien and predeceased by son Tom O'Brien. Loving grandfather of Ray, Lisa, Michael, Lori, Ryan, Erica, Nali and Rani. Dear great grandfather of Hannah, Ashley, Ethan, Allie, Leo and Owen.
Thomas was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He moved to Pennsauken in 1972 and settled in Collingwood in 1973. He was a proud Navy Veteran. He was very creative. Tom was a Machinist and inventor at the University of Penn. Tom enjoyed attending the Senior Lunch Programs and catching a game of Bingo. He was always willing to go shopping if you needed something. He was a jokester and loved spending time in Wildwood with his loving family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home 226 W. Collings Ave. Collingswood NJ 08108. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday October 21, 2019 at 10:30 am St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. John Church 809 Park Avenue, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Interment to follow in Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Thomas on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
The family suggests donations may be made in Thomas's name to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 Attn: Development Office or www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019