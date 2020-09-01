Thomas J. O'Callahan
Marlton - Thomas J. O'Callahan passed away on August 31, 2020. Loving husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Lewis). Beloved father of Kathleen, Daniel (Joanne) and the late Richard and the late Thomas F. O'Callahan. Proud grandfather of Kelly, Sean and Danielle O'Callahan.
Thomas was born on January 15, 1933 in West Philadelphia, PA and attended West Catholic High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army with the 3rd Division in Korea in 1951 and 1952, where he earned 2 bronze stars. In October 1954 he married Betty and had 4 children. Thomas was a driver salesman for 7UP of South Philadelphia for about 32 years. After retiring from 7UP he worked for Indian Spring Country Club in Marlton. He was also a member of the Marlton VFW 6295 and the Marlton Elks 2514.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 6:30-7:30 PM on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and at 9:15-10:15 AM on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment will follow at Jesus, Bread of Life Catholic Cemetery, Mt. Laurel, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Thomas to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: South Jersey Chapter (https://www.jdrf.org/greaterdelawarevalley/
), 1415 Route 70 East, Suite 311, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.