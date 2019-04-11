|
Thomas J. Valenti
Cherry Hill - On April 8, 2019, Thomas J. Valenti, age 75, of Cherry Hill passed away at Vitas Hospice in Stratford. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Tom raised his family in Haddonfield before moving to Cherry Hill.
He worked for Texaco as an accountant in their Cherry Hill office and later became an entrepreneur in the printing business.
Tom is lovingly survived by his wife, Irene D. (nee Kuhner); his son, Thomas J. Valenti (Wife, Alexandra) of Cherry Hill; his daughter, Robin Foell (Husband, David) of Marlton; his grandchildren, Nicholas Valenti, Isabella Foell and Ryan Foell.
As per his requests, Mr. Valenti's services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019