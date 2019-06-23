|
|
Thomas J. Wilson Sr.
Thorofare - Thomas Joseph Wilson Sr., of Thorofare, passed away surrounded by his family June 19, 2019 age 73 years. He is survived by his daughter Renee Quaranta (Joe), beloved grandchildren: Kelsey Rose and Josie Wilson, Mackenzie Canzanese and Rocco Quaranta. He is also survived by his brothers Martin Wilson (Mary) and Joseph Wilson (Linda). He is predeceased by his son, Thomas J. Wilson Jr.
Tom graduated from Bishop Eustace Prep School class of 1963 and went on to become President and Owner of Paul Sustek Co., a freight forwarding company, where he proudly worked for many years. Outside of work, Tom was a lifelong, avid collector of coins, model trains and fish for his fish tanks and outside pond. Tom's grandchildren were his pride and joy and he relished spending time with them. His favorite thing to do during time off is visit Long Beach Island, NJ for weekends boating and fishing most notably with his late son, T.J. whom he was very close with. Tom will be missed by his family and friends alike.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Visitation, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 6:00-8:00PM at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ, 08108. Please leave your remembrances of Thomas on Blake-Doyle.com In lieu of flowers, Tom< who was always so generous to others, seldom thinking enough about himself, would wish that we might gift ourselves and our loved ones in a special way.
Published in Courier-Post on June 23, 2019