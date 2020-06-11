Thomas James Herron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas James Herron

Thomas James Herron, affectionately known as "Tommy," who those who knew and loved him, passed away at his home in Maple Shade, NJ, on June 3, 2020, after a brief but valiant fight against cancer. He was 33 years old.

Tommy was the beloved son of Thomas Alan and Sharon Lynne (Gubbei) Herron. Dear brother of Kevin Alan Herron. Cherished grandson of Ronald Gubbei, the late Rose Gubbei, James, and Rita Herron. Loving nephew of Denise and Craig Dennin, Susan McShane, and the late Thomas McShane, Dennis, and Arlene Herron. Dear cousin of Jennifer DiMartino, Kyle Dennin, Alyssa and Austyn Gubbei, Dennis, David, Douglas, Danielle, and Jimmy Herron.

Tommy's family will be holding a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, NJ, www.awanj.org. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved