Thomas James Herron
Thomas James Herron, affectionately known as "Tommy," who those who knew and loved him, passed away at his home in Maple Shade, NJ, on June 3, 2020, after a brief but valiant fight against cancer. He was 33 years old.
Tommy was the beloved son of Thomas Alan and Sharon Lynne (Gubbei) Herron. Dear brother of Kevin Alan Herron. Cherished grandson of Ronald Gubbei, the late Rose Gubbei, James, and Rita Herron. Loving nephew of Denise and Craig Dennin, Susan McShane, and the late Thomas McShane, Dennis, and Arlene Herron. Dear cousin of Jennifer DiMartino, Kyle Dennin, Alyssa and Austyn Gubbei, Dennis, David, Douglas, Danielle, and Jimmy Herron.
Tommy's family will be holding a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association in Voorhees, NJ, www.awanj.org. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.