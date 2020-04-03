Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
For more information about
Thomas Malone
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas John "T.j." Malone


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas John "T.j." Malone Obituary
Thomas John "T.J." Malone

On March 30, 2020, at the age of 55. Of Gloucester City. Beloved son of Nancy Malone (nee Moss) and the late Thomas Malone. Beloved brother of Barbara Malone Verduin (Elwood), Dorothy Malone Panaro (Eugene), Susan Malone Garcia (late Joseph), Trudy Malone Harrison (Robert) and the late Theresa Malone Rodgers (Gerry). Cherished grandson of the late Gertrude Moss. T.J. is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his best friend, Paul Burns.

T.J. was born in Camden, NJ on October 15, 1964. He was a graduate of Gloucester City High School. T.J. enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family, fishing and relaxing on the beach.

Due to current restrictions placed on funerals and complying with the executive order, T.J.'s funeral services are private at this time. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Thomas John Malone. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -