|
|
Thomas John "T.J." Malone
On March 30, 2020, at the age of 55. Of Gloucester City. Beloved son of Nancy Malone (nee Moss) and the late Thomas Malone. Beloved brother of Barbara Malone Verduin (Elwood), Dorothy Malone Panaro (Eugene), Susan Malone Garcia (late Joseph), Trudy Malone Harrison (Robert) and the late Theresa Malone Rodgers (Gerry). Cherished grandson of the late Gertrude Moss. T.J. is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and his best friend, Paul Burns.
T.J. was born in Camden, NJ on October 15, 1964. He was a graduate of Gloucester City High School. T.J. enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family, fishing and relaxing on the beach.
Due to current restrictions placed on funerals and complying with the executive order, T.J.'s funeral services are private at this time. Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Thomas John Malone. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through: McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph:856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020