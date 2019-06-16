Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Thomas Cook
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
200 E. Clements Bridge Road
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Cook


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas Joseph Cook Obituary
Thomas Joseph Cook

Barrington - Thomas Joseph Cook, on June 11, 2019, of Barrington; formerly of Magnolia. Age 87. Beloved husband of 56 years to Marie "Jean". Devoted father of John and Suzette. Loving grandfather of Christopher "CJ" Cheesman, Jordan Cheesman, and Krystal Cheesman, all of Barrington. Brother of the late John "Jack" Cook, Daisy Clark, Nancy Pearce, and Robert "Bob" Cook. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cook proudly served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by the Magnolia Post Office for over 30 years and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Wednesday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service 11am at the Church. Entombment Locustwood Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and mailed to the address above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019
