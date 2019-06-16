|
Thomas Joseph Cook
Barrington - Thomas Joseph Cook, on June 11, 2019, of Barrington; formerly of Magnolia. Age 87. Beloved husband of 56 years to Marie "Jean". Devoted father of John and Suzette. Loving grandfather of Christopher "CJ" Cheesman, Jordan Cheesman, and Krystal Cheesman, all of Barrington. Brother of the late John "Jack" Cook, Daisy Clark, Nancy Pearce, and Robert "Bob" Cook. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Cook proudly served with the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by the Magnolia Post Office for over 30 years and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Wednesday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral service 11am at the Church. Entombment Locustwood Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church and mailed to the address above. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019