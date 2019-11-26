Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Thomas Hannigan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hannigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Joseph Hannigan Iii


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Joseph Hannigan Iii Obituary
Thomas Joseph Hannigan, III

Magnolia - Thomas Joseph Hannigan, III, on November 25, 2019, of Magnolia. Age 63. Beloved husband of 45 years of Mary (nee Rutkowski). Loving father of Edward (Jamie), Thomas (Carolyn), Michael and Joyce Lynn. Loving grandfather of Chelsea Giacobbe, Edward Jr., Luke, Tommy, Michael, Joseph and Landon Hannigan. Dear son of Thomas (Joan) and the late Cecilia. Dear brother of Eileen Pierce (Milton). Also survived by many loving family members and his faithful companion Ellie. Mr. Hannigan was a long time member, bar committee member and pool team director of Edwin I. Johnson American Legion Post #370, Magnolia. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Mr. Hannigan was the former owner of Car Craft Automotive in Somerdale. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve and 10:15 to 11:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon Monday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Hannigan's memory to Edwin I. Johnson American Legion Post #370, 370 Warwick Rd., Magnolia, NJ 08049. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -