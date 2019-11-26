|
Thomas Joseph Hannigan, III
Magnolia - Thomas Joseph Hannigan, III, on November 25, 2019, of Magnolia. Age 63. Beloved husband of 45 years of Mary (nee Rutkowski). Loving father of Edward (Jamie), Thomas (Carolyn), Michael and Joyce Lynn. Loving grandfather of Chelsea Giacobbe, Edward Jr., Luke, Tommy, Michael, Joseph and Landon Hannigan. Dear son of Thomas (Joan) and the late Cecilia. Dear brother of Eileen Pierce (Milton). Also survived by many loving family members and his faithful companion Ellie. Mr. Hannigan was a long time member, bar committee member and pool team director of Edwin I. Johnson American Legion Post #370, Magnolia. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Mr. Hannigan was the former owner of Car Craft Automotive in Somerdale. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve and 10:15 to 11:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12 noon Monday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Hannigan's memory to Edwin I. Johnson American Legion Post #370, 370 Warwick Rd., Magnolia, NJ 08049. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019