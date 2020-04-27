|
Thomas Joseph "Buck" McDonough, Jr.
Glendora - died April 20, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. He was born in Camden and was raised in Magnolia. Son of Thomas McDonough, Sr. and Marion McDonough (nee Porter). He is survived by his wife, Carol, and his two daughters, Erica and Caitlyn. His sisters Michele McDonough Law (Frank) & Marylou McDonough. His niece Madelynn Coates (Josh) and nephews Mark Scott (Courtney), Frank Law (Karen), and Billy Law (Becky).
Buck graduated from Sterling High School, Class of 1976. Owner and operator of Shamrock Excavating. A valued member of the American Legion Post 370. Recognized sponsor of the Magnolia Little League. Avid golfer, hard worker, and devoted family man. His passion, humor, and love will be missed by all that knew him. Above and beyond his love for work, he was a cheerleading dad, a soccer dad, a basketball dad, and a track dad. Anyone who knew him knew that he lived for his girls.
Due to the current conditions (COVID-19), there will be no funeral services at this time. There will be a celebration of life around his birthday in late November, where all friends and family are welcome to attend. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Buck's name towards his daughters' education via GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-mcdonough-girls Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020