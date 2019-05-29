|
Thomas Michael Wilson, Sr
Atco - Thomas Michael Wilson, Sr., 72, of Atco, N.J. died Sunday May 26, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Thomas Wilson was born to Grace and Thomas A. Wilson on October 24, 1946 at Philadelphia, PA. Wilson graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden in 1965. He entered the Navy in August 1965 and served as a radarman on the USS Bon Homme Richard CVA-31 and saw service in Vietnam. He earned the National Defense Services Medal, the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Campaign Medal. His marriage to Joyce (nee. Flud) took place on December 29, 1967 at Camden, NJ. He worked for New Jersey Bell for 35 years as a Systems Technician before retiring in 2006. He was a member of IBEW Local 827, VFW Post 6253 of Berlin and was a longtime member of Assumption Parish in Atco. In recent years he was a poll worker with the Camden County Board of Elections. He was a volunteer with Scout BSA Troop 439 in Tabernacle.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by eight children, Sharon (Marvin) Bendy, Berlin; Janet (Daniel) Boris, Tabernacle; Thomas (Heather) Wilson Jr., Landenberg, Penn.; Michael (Nicole), Sicklerville; Brian (Kim), Medford, Wis.; Nicole, Atco; Darci, Berlin; Rebecca (Anthony), Kapolei, Hawaii; 14 grandchildren Marvin, Joyce (Dan), Elsie, Jacob, Phoebe, Thomas, Liam, Molly, Ben, Katie, Elizabeth, Alex, Dylan, Lily; one great-grandchild, Nora.
He is further survived by a brother, John (Bernadette), Harvey's Lake, Penn.; Grace (Joseph) McEuen of Locust Grove, Va.; Susan (and the late Tom) Galan, Cherry Hill; Mary (Michael) Wright of Sicklerville; nine nieces and nephews, John, Lisa, Steve, Tracy, Terri, Daniel, Tim Stephen and Joseph.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 9-11AM, at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11AM, at the church.
Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to be designated at a future date.
Arrangements are by the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 29, 2019