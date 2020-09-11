Thomas O. Vurgason, Sr.
Cherry Hill - VURGASON-
Thomas O. Sr., age 98 of Cherry Hill on September 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances S. Devoted father of Vicki Rodgers of Cherry Hill, Thomas Vurgason Jr. of Maine, Scott and Alex Vurgason both of Cherry Hill and the late Gary, Joyce and Cody. Also survived by daughter-in-laws Pat and Linda. Loving grandfather of Todd (Pearl), Kate (Bob), Bryan (Ioana), Dana (Josh), Jon (Angela) and great grandchildren Piper, Grayson, Stella, Hudson, Carson, Scarlet and Juliet. Dear brother of Marilyn Clyde and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Monday 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill. (Masks and social distancing required) The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St.John of God Community,1145 Delsea Drive Westville, NJ 08093 or charity of donors choice. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murray.paradeefh.com