1/1
Thomas O. Vurgason Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas O. Vurgason, Sr.

Cherry Hill - VURGASON-

Thomas O. Sr., age 98 of Cherry Hill on September 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Frances S. Devoted father of Vicki Rodgers of Cherry Hill, Thomas Vurgason Jr. of Maine, Scott and Alex Vurgason both of Cherry Hill and the late Gary, Joyce and Cody. Also survived by daughter-in-laws Pat and Linda. Loving grandfather of Todd (Pearl), Kate (Bob), Bryan (Ioana), Dana (Josh), Jon (Angela) and great grandchildren Piper, Grayson, Stella, Hudson, Carson, Scarlet and Juliet. Dear brother of Marilyn Clyde and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services Monday 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill. (Masks and social distancing required) The family requests in lieu of flowers donations to St.John of God Community,1145 Delsea Drive Westville, NJ 08093 or charity of donors choice. To share condolences with the family please visit www.murray.paradeefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray - Paradee Funeral Home
601 Marlton Pike
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murray - Paradee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved