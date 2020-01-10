|
|
Thomas P. Duffy
Merchantville - On January 8, 2020, age 90, of Merchantville, NJ. He was the beloved husband of Bernadette (nee Storey) and the late Clare (nee Kraus). He was the loving father of Thomas P. Jr. (Susan), Christine (Ray) Lodge, James (Eileen) and Daniel (Linda). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren Kevin and Rachel Duffy, Ryan (Jenna) and Kyle Lodge, Jennifer (Bo) Smith and Kathleen, Daniel and Faith Duffy; one brother Joseph Duffy and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Duffy was a retired Certified Public Accountant and managing partner at Bowman & Co. and a former president of the SW Chapter of the NJCPA. He was also a member of Merchantville Country Club for over 40 yrs. and a distinguished alumnus of LaSalle University. Mr. Duffy was also a US Army Korean War veteran and a former member of St. Peter Church choir. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday evening from 6-9 PM and Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM in St. Peter Church Merchantville, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 Attention: Samaritan Center at Voorhees.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020