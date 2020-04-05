Services
Haddon Township - On March 29, 2020, age 88, beloved husband of the late Edith M. (nee Lorimer). Loving father of Debra Rushton (David), Thomas (Patricia) and Timothy (Melissa). Devoted grandfather of Ella, Matt, (significant other, Kari), Michelle Peffer (Jack), and great-grandfather of Jackson Peffer. Dear brother of William H. Knetz, the late Margaret Thompson, the late Jean Busarella, and the late Emily Davis. He is also survived by nieces, nephews and a great nephew.

Mr. Knetz attended St. Rose of Lima grade school in Haddon Heights, and Audubon Highschool, where he excelled in football, baseball and basketball. Mr. Knetz was a Korean Conflict U.S. Navy veteran, a salesman-driver for several companies, the longest being Pepsi Cola in Pennsauken. He retired as a mutual clerk in 1996 from Meadowlands Racetrack.

He loved his family, spending time with his lifelong friends and neighbors, playing golf, and gardening. Mr. Knetz lived in Haddon Township for over 60 years.

He will be buried with his late wife, Edith, on a future date at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a future date when conditions improve.

The family requests that donations be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to his daughter who will share them with her brothers. The Knetz Family, c/o 761 Harmony Orchard Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.

Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
