Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas P. Shearer Obituary
Thomas P. Shearer

Mt. Laurel - Thomas P. Shearer, age 88 passed away on May 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nancy (nee Mayer), his children: Carole Smith (Wayne) of Pennsauken, Patty Shearer (Mark Leidy) of Little Egg Harbor, Thomas Hall (Will) of Stratford, Dianne Shearer of Bellmawr, and grandchildren: Joseph, Christopher, Angelina, Gianna and Tyler. Also survived by his sisters: Anna Mae Shearer, Patricia Shearer, Bertha Skipton and JoAnn Watson, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Shearer.

Tom was born in Philadelphia and was a general contractor most of his life. In 1971 he moved to Wildwood where he owned TPS Construction. After 10 years he moved to Cherry Hill working as a construction superintendent and later settled in Mt. Laurel where he has lived for the last 30 years. He especially enjoyed old Western movies and good TV shows, a good cigar and a Dewar's and water with a twist.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Thursday, 9-10:30a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ where a Service will follow at 10:30a.m. Interment Cold Spring Cemetery, Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019
