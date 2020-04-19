|
Thomas R. Cola
Haddonfield - Thomas R. Cola, on April 17, 2020, of Haddonfield. Age 62. Beloved son of Mafalda (nee Ciampoli) and the late Benjamin Cola. Devoted brother of Benjamin Cola (Lee), Laura Cola (Eric Sbar), and Gary Cola. Loving uncle of Benjamin and Joshua Cola, Rachel Sbar, and great uncle of Samuel and Madeline. Also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tom will always be remembered as a kind and gentle person. His good nature touched the lives of others in a positive and profound way. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Suite 300, Arlington VA 22203. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020