Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
Berlin - Thomas S. Barody, on April 17, 2019, of Berlin; formerly of Glen Falls, NY and Gloucester Twp. Age 81. Beloved husband of Alberta "Bert" (nee Thomas). Devoted father of Lisa Schomer (Joe) and Steven Barody (Angela). Loving grandfather of Rocco "Dominic" and Gianna. Dear brother of James Barody and Darlene Barody. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a warehouse supervisor at Genstar. There will be a visitation from 10am to 11am Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 19, 2019
