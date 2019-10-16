|
Thomas S. Briggs, Jr.
Erial - Thomas S. Briggs, Jr. age 88 of Erial, NJ, passed away on Tuesday October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Rose Ann (nee Belfiore) Father of Thomas S. Briggs, III (Patricia) of Erial, Kevin Briggs (Donna) of Erial and Todd Briggs of Erial. Grandfather of Lauren Thomas (Michael), Shannon Young (David) and Madison Briggs. Great grandfather of Victoria Briggs, Kamryn Briggs, Emersyn Thomas, Carson Young and Isla Thomas. Thomas is also survived by his Brother in law, Marvin Foulk, nieces, Linda Dudli, Dawn Foulk and nephews, Layne Foulk (Sadie) and Richard Price (Colleen). Also surviving are his cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas S. Briggs, Sr. and Agnes N. Briggs (nee Smith) and sisters, Patricia Foulk and Marie Dilks. Mr. Briggs was born in Erial, NJ and was a lifelong resident. He served his country during the Korean Conflict with the US Air Force. Thomas was also a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the Loyal Order of Moose. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the Erial Community Church, 1725 New Brooklyn Rd., Erial, NJ. The funeral service will begin at 11:00AM. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Erial Community Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Briggs's name can be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or through this link. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019