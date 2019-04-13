|
Thomas S. Fonte
Pine Hill - Suddenly on April 12 2019, Thomas, loving son of Ann and Thomas Fonte of Pine Hill. Survived by sisters Alyssa (Dominic) Hill, Alena Fonte, grandfather William Densten, nephew; Hudson Hill, Godson; Porter Hill and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Thomas worked for Wood Mount Properties in Sewell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday afternoon 5-6:30 pm followed by funeral services at 6:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Cremation will be private following services. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the Susan Marie Rupp Foundation PO Box 715, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 13, 2019