Thomas S. Gallagher
Clementon - On August 31, 2019, Thomas, age 78. Beloved husband of Evelyn Gallagher (nee Stewart) for 60 years. Loving father of Evelyn Elizabeth DiMarco and her husband Carmen of Clementon, and the late Stephanie Lynn Gallagher. Also survived by 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Alma Freidberger of Harleysville, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where he served as a Eucharist Minister and a member of the Vestry. He was also a Lay Subdeacon at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Berlin. Thomas was deeply involved with and the Director of The Royaleer Mounties All Girl Drum & Bugle Corps in Haddonfield, an 11-year volunteer for the Ambulance Corps of Haddon Heights, a Master Plumber for Caffrey Plumbing & Heating in Audubon, and a Production Project Manager for Enright Oil Company. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday, Sept. 14th, from 10-11am at: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 33 Berlin Rd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Burial Office and Eucharist will be celebrated at 11am. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Mary's Episcopal Church at the above address. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019