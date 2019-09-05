Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
33 Berlin Rd
Clementon, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
33 Berlin Rd
Clementon, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas S. Gallagher


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas S. Gallagher Obituary
Thomas S. Gallagher

Clementon - On August 31, 2019, Thomas, age 78. Beloved husband of Evelyn Gallagher (nee Stewart) for 60 years. Loving father of Evelyn Elizabeth DiMarco and her husband Carmen of Clementon, and the late Stephanie Lynn Gallagher. Also survived by 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Alma Freidberger of Harleysville, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Thomas was a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where he served as a Eucharist Minister and a member of the Vestry. He was also a Lay Subdeacon at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Berlin. Thomas was deeply involved with and the Director of The Royaleer Mounties All Girl Drum & Bugle Corps in Haddonfield, an 11-year volunteer for the Ambulance Corps of Haddon Heights, a Master Plumber for Caffrey Plumbing & Heating in Audubon, and a Production Project Manager for Enright Oil Company. Cremation was held privately. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday, Sept. 14th, from 10-11am at: St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 33 Berlin Rd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Burial Office and Eucharist will be celebrated at 11am. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to St. Mary's Episcopal Church at the above address. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now