Thomas S. Nabozny

Thomas S. Nabozny Obituary
Thomas S. Nabozny

Woodlynne - Thomas S. Nabozny passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on May 3,2020 age 68 years. He is survived by beloved wife Betty M. Nabozny (nee Hamilton), his children: Lisa (Peter), Michael (Laurie), Tammy (Matthew) as well as his grandchildren: Michael, Connor, Tyler, Riley, Ryan, Gavin, Mackenzie and Reece. Tom also leaves behind his sister Dorothy, many nieces and nephews and friends and former customers who knew him as 'Tommy Exxon', from his long time work as a mechanic.

Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Donations may be made in Tom's honor to benefit the Battleship of New Jersey in Camden, which Tom loved working on in his later years, found at battleshipnewjersey.org. Please leave your remembrances of Tom on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 5 to May 7, 2020
