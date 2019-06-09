|
|
Thomas Steven Duffy
Pompano Beach FL - DUFFY, Thomas "Tom" Steven: Age 54, passed away on June 3rd in Pompano Beach, FL fulfilling his lifelong dream of living on the beach. Tom put up a courageous battle for 55 days following a sudden diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Tom faced death like life, with strength and dignity. He was the devoted son of the late Steven and Julie Duffy, and grew up in Cherry Hill, NJ with his loving brothers David Duffy and the late Brian Duffy. Tom was a 1983 graduate of Cherry Hill West High School and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. He was the beloved father of Krista Toomin (Duffy) and her husband Joseph. A dearly loved and devoted grandfather to "his boy" Joey Toomin. He is lovingly survived by his cousins who will always be more like sisters; Linda, Laurie, and Lisa Carrick. He was the dear Uncle of Kaitlyn and Taylor Duffy; and Great Uncle to Aubrey Rios. After his service in the USMC Tom spent his days working as a Union Ironworker and had a deep love of being the man to "Serve and Protect" on various Tasks Force. He enjoyed hobbies such as snorkeling and spending time with his grandson, family and friends. He was always generous and there for anyone he cared for in their time of need. He is survived by many relatives and friends, was dearly loved, and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be on Thursday June 13th from 6-9 pm and Friday June 14th from 9-10 am at Bradley Funeral Home on Rt. 73 South and Evesham Road in Marlton. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 am at Christ our Light 402 Kings Hwy North Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Interment to follow at Camden County Veterans Cemetery Haddon Avenue, Camden NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to the West Palm Beach Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center 7305 North Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33410.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019