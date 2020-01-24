|
Dr. Thomas V. Falone
Mickleton - Dr. Thomas V. Falone, of Mickleton, NJ, December 12, 1934 - January 18, 2020, died peacefully at home after a short illness. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Kären Kaiser, his much-loved son, Zachary, and two daughters, Danielle and Nicole from his first marriage.
A passionate Eagles fan, Tom also had a love of learning and experimentation He held two Master's degrees and a Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as several patents. His life dream was to win a Nobel Prize. Tom cared a great deal about other people; he could always make one laugh and smile. Most of his medical practice was in South Philadelphia, but his more recent work was with addicts in the Pittsburgh area. Even at 84, he flew to Pittsburgh every other week counseling his patients and helping them with their addition issues.
Tom's passion for golf was passed to his son, Zachary, who is a well-known amateur in the Philadelphia area.
A memorial service and burial will be held at Christ Church, 20 North American Street., Philadelphia, February 8, 2020, 10:00am. Please no flowers, instead consider a donation to the Christ Church Preservation Fund, 20 North American Sreet, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020