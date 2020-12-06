Thomas W. Goan
On December 3, 2020, Thomas W. Goan, age 93, passed away at home. Born and raised in Gloucester, Tom has been a resident of Cherry Hill since 1966. He graduated from Gloucester Catholic High School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from LaSalle College. He worked for most of his adult life in the advertising department at the Philadelphia Inquirer and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom was the beloved husband of the late, Joanne (nee Gretzkowski). He is the devoted father of Kathleen (William) Juliano, the late, Thomas W. Jr. (Jan), Maryann (Raymond) Sooy, Patricia Goan, Susan Herold and Vincent Goan. He is the loving grandfather of Tara, Thomas W. III, Sean, Raymond, Dana, Brianna, Alexis, Emily, Meghan and Drew and great grandfather of Jack, Owen, Catherine and Juliet. He was predeceased by his brothers, John B., Aloysius and Walter as well as his sister, Mary Lou Taylor.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Wednesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 426 Monmouth Street, Gloucester City, NJ where his Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be held privately at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
