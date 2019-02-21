Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oakly, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Haddon Twp. - Thomas W. Mogck, age 95, of Haddon Twp., NJ passed away quietly and returned to his creator on February 19, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Eleanor M. (nee Lorsbach), loving father of Stephen, Gregg (Tammy) and the late Christopher Mogck. He is also survived by his dear sister, Betty Spinosi, brother-in-law, Gregory Lorsbach, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Tom was a graduate of Camden Catholic High School and attended Rutgers University. He was a retired licensed real estate and insurance broker and had been the tax assessor for the City of Camden for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Saturday from 11:00 AM to12:00 Noon at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ. Tom's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 Noon. Interment of Ashes will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers his family would appreciate memorial donations be made to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, OAKLYN, NJ. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 21, 2019
