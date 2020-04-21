Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Thomas W. Terifay


1935 - 2020
Bellmawr - Thomas William Terifay, of Bellmawr, formerly of South Philadelphia, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Age 85. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Kraus). Devoted father of Thomas, Michael, Kathleen (Tom), and Annmarie (John). Loving pop-pop to Ashley Rose, John Blair, and Megan Marie. He is also survived by his brother Andrew (Nancy), and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers John (Jane), Robert (Nan), and sister Dorothy (Robert). Tom was an employee at the Philadelphia Navy Yard for 41 years. He was an Army veteran, and a graduate of Southeast Catholic High School, class of 1952. He was a wonderful husband, father, pop-pop, brother, uncle and friend. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Due to the restrictions set forth by the state of New Jersey, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
